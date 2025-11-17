Russia expects 50,000 visitors per year to Spitsbergen by 2040 — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia expects the number of tourists to the territory of Russian presence in the Spitsbergen archipelago will reach 50,000 tourists per year by 2040, said press service of Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev.

For this purpose, Russia plans to reconstruct buildings transferring them into tourist facilities, to develop routes and direct communication. Restoration in the villages of Barentsburg and Piramida are underway. Between June and October, the Professor Molchanov scientific expedition vessel made five consecutive international visa-free voyages between Murmansk and the villages of Barentsburg and Piramida.

"Let me reiterate that Spitsbergen's international legal status was defined by the Spitsbergen Treaty of February 9, 1920, granting the right for economic activities in the archipelago to more than 40 states. However, only Norway and Russia have used this right. I want to stress for everyone that nowadays, in the increasing international tension, it is fundamentally important to us that none of the rights that Russia has obtained were lost," the deputy prime minister said.

Russia has been operating on Spitsbergen for more than 90 years. The Arktikugol State Trust was founded in 1931. It produces 120,000 tons of coal per year. The company owns the territory of 251 square kilometers.