Clean Arctic, Murmansk Region's volunteers plan mission to Kildin lighthouse

MURMANSK, November 17. /TASS/. The Murmansk Region's Volunteer Center and the Clean Arctic environment project agreed to cooperate in cleaning Arctic territories, including the Kildin Severny lighthouse area on an island in the Barents Sea, the center's leader Evgenia Chibis told TASS.

"Plans for the next season include starting the Kildin Severny lighthouse's repairs on a Barents Sea island at the entrance to the Kola Bay. This is a very difficult location, as getting there is possible by sea only. That's why we are signing this agreement, because we hope that together we can make the cleaning most effective, plus we will repair the lighthouse," she said.

The lighthouse is very big, and thus a lot of work is to be done, she added. "We hope for the maximum effect from volunteers in that territory over the season, since that many volunteers have not yet reached the location," she added.

About the Clean Arctic project

The Clean Arctic national volunteer project was launched in 2021. It was initiated by captains of two icebreakers, who suggested organizing a major cleanup mission in the Arctic. The idea was supported by environment, public and volunteer organizations, scientists and regional officials. Every Arctic governor now leads regional headquarters. The Clean Arctic project features almost 10,000 volunteers.

The project focuses on cleaning hard-to-reach areas such as the Taymyr Peninsula, Tiksi (Yakutia), Stary Varandey (the Nenets Autonomous Region), Billings (Chukotka), and the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago. Volunteers have cleaned the Murmansk Region's Teriberka, the ancient Novodvinsk fortress in the Arkhangelsk Region, the area near the White Sea petroglyphs in Karelia, and many other locations.