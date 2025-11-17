Russian, UAE defense producers maintain regular contact — Russian official

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian and UAE defense manufacturers are in constant contact with each other, Dmitry Shugayev, who heads the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told TASS on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"Russia and the UAE hold bilateral consultations on cooperation across the board. They maintain contact both at the level of relevant agencies and between the two countries’ defense industries, at that," Shugayev explained.

The joint Russia-UAE intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation holds regular meetings, he added.