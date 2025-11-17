Russia, Middle Eastern countries discuss joint production of fifth-generation aircraft

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is consulting with Middle Eastern countries on the joint development and production of aircraft, including fifth-generation aircraft, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev told TASS.

"Negotiations with representatives of Middle Eastern countries on the joint development and production of aviation equipment, including fifth-generation aircraft and modern aviation weapons, are indeed continuing. These consultations are constructive and aimed at developing mutually acceptable technical and organizational solutions. At the current stage, we are discussing the parameters of potential cooperation and the distribution of responsibilities," he said on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aviation and space exhibition.

Shugayev noted that the potential projects are long-term and technologically complex, requiring detailed study.