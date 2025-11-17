UAC unveils SJ-100, MC-21 aircraft models at Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) has presented models of domestically produced civilian aircraft, the MC-21 and SJ-100, at the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition, a TASS correspondent reports.

The interior layout of the aircraft can be seen in the airplane models.

The MC-21 is a domestically made short-and medium-range passenger aircraft intended to replace the Tu-154 and the Tu-204 family on the Russian market. The second import-substituting prototype of the Russian MC-21 aircraft flew at the end of October, testing new domestic systems and PD-14 engines on board. The aircraft had most of its imported components and systems replaced with domestic ones. Certification of the import-substituting MC-21 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, after which the first two aircraft will enter serial production, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said earlier.

The SJ-100 is a Russian short-haul narrow-body aircraft, a new version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 with maximum import substitution of components. In October, Chemezov stated that he expected the aircraft's certification to be completed in early 2026. After that, serial production will start. In April 2025, the fully import-substituting SJ-100 with PD-8 engines made its maiden flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.