Russia, UAE discuss arms supplies, joint development projects — official

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates are engaged in a dialogue concerning the supply of modern military equipment, its joint development and the organization of subsequent maintenance, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told TASS on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition.

"Currently, military-technical cooperation between Russia and the UAE is developing systematically and is of a mutually beneficial nature. A constructive dialogue is underway on a wide range of areas, from the supply of modern types of weapons and military equipment to issues of their joint development and the organization of after-sales service. It is important to note that our cooperation is based on the principles of mutual respect, transparency and consideration of the national interests of the parties," Shugaev said.

He emphasized that the United Arab Emirates is a long-term and reliable partner of Russia in the field of military-technical cooperation. This applies primarily to army equipment and air defense systems.