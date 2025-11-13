Russia sees prospects of port connections with Oman in North - South project — Deputy PM

MUSCAT, November 13. /TASS/. Russia sees high prospects of cooperating with Oman in the transport sphere, including port to port connections as part of the North - South corridor, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told reporters at the Russia-Oman business forum.

"We have a very interesting project with Oman - this is certainly port infrastructure development," Khusnullin said. The deputy prime minister noted beneficial geographic location of Oman, making it possible to reach Middle Eastern countries and to have the transport development potential for countries of the African continent.

"Therefore, the connection with ports of Oman is viewed by us as highly promising, as regards the North - South route for us, which we now lead through Iran via the Caspian Sea - it consists of moving across the Caspian Sea, by rails to Iranian ports and further across the sea. We also consider the issue of the North - South motorway through Afghanistan to Pakistan, which is a promising market for us. In general, we believe Oman has very beneficial location from the standpoint of logistics and we have high prospects for cooperation," the deputy prime minister added.