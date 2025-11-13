Russian wine imports down about a third year-to-date — deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Wine imports by Russia declined by about a third year on year, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the plenary session of the Russian Winemaking Forum.

"I would like to stress that actually complete abandonment of foreign wine materials and wine imports contraction became the result of introduced regulatory measures. It dropped by approximately a third as compared to the last year," Patrushev said.

The share of domestic produce started growing in the consumption structure and increased from 58% to 63% since the start of 2025. "Our common task for the perspective is to work systemically on promotion of domestic wines," Patrushev said.

"In the first instance, its assortment should grow, so that our citizens have what to choose from. It is already expanding steadily and it is good that it is expanding in retail and in public catering businesses," the deputy prime minister added.