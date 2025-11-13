Russia to unveil KSI unmanned aerial vehicle at Dubai Airshow

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Center of Autonomous Robotic Systems (CARS) will unveil the KSI modular unmanned aerial vehicle with a payload of up to 25 kg at the Dubai Airshow 2025, the Company’s press office reported.

"The Russian Research and Production Company engaged in creating robotic vehicles, a resident of the technological park Moscow - JSC Center of Autonomous Robotic Systems will demonstrate its innovation abroad for the first time. The Russian exposition at the Dubai Airshow 2025 International Aerospace Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates will showcase a KSI multi-purpose multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle with modular design," the press office said in a statement.

The multirotor drone powered by electric motors and made of carbon and light metal alloys is capable of carrying a payload of up to 25 kg. The UAV system can be used to deliver cargo to hard-to-access or remote areas, including in hot climates, it specified.

"The platform is engineered as a baseline adaptive core to make various configurations for particular goals. The modular design makes it possible to adapt the KSI for various scenarios of its use: logistics missions, emergency delivery, aerial imagery and specialized technical solutions," the Company stressed.

Eventually, the UAV system can be used by Persian Gulf states to monitor infrastructure and energy facilities, exercise environmental control and conduct surveillance of territory. In addition, the UAV system is capable of carrying out surveillance for security purposes under smart city programs, it explained.