Trade turnover between Russia, Oman up by over 63% since 2020 — minister

MUSCAT, November 13. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and Oman has grown by over 63% over the past five years, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of Oman Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef said, adding that the Sultanate is committed to strengthening economic ties with Moscow.

"Your presence demonstrates the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between Oman and Russia, the opportunities for sharing experience and strengthening partnership in various areas that will lead to the development of our countries," he said at the Russia-Oman Business Forum in Muscat. In the year of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Sultanate aims to "pave the way for further development of this cooperation," the minister added.

The Russian-Omani economic cooperation relies on "mutual trust between businessmen of the two countries and the desire to expand the partnership," he stressed. The minister expressed hope that the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation would soon begin working, which would be another step towards "strengthening trade ties and expanding development horizons in the interests" of the two countries and peoples.