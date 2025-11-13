Oman interested in developing North-South corridor — business council chief

MUSCAT, November 13. /TASS/. Oman is interested in developing a transport hub in the country, including within the framework of the North-South International Transport Corridor, Chairman of the Oman-Russia Joint Business Council Hamed Al Dhahab said.

"Yes, we've already begun [cooperation with Russia on the International Transport Corridor], by the way. We don't talk about it, but we've begun. Why are we building all these ports, transport routes, and railways?" he told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Oman Business Forum in Muscat. Oman is striving to build a logistics hub and needs infrastructure, he added.

"Russia can come here with its goods regardless of sanctions. You have grain and oil, and they need to be shipped. We have access to Africa and Asia so you can use that as a hub for your goods," Al Dhahab said.

An intergovernmental agreement on the creation of the multimodal transport corridor North-South spanning 7,200 km was signed by Russia, India and Iran in 2000. Later, the number of participants rose to 14. The project is aimed at attracting transit of cargo flows from India, Iran and the Persian Gulf countries through Russian territory to Europe. Currently the project unites several various transport systems of separate countries.