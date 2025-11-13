Kremlin mum on presidential decision okaying sale of Citibank shares

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov made no comment on the decision of the Russian head of state authorizing Renaissance Capital to acquire 100% share in Citibank Russia held by the Citigroup Netherlands B.V.

"I will leave it without comment," Peskov said in response to a relevant question. "Each case is considered separately by an appropriate commission. Recommendations go to our president. I would elect not to give any other comments," Peskov said.

Citibank Russia is among credit institutions affected by a ban on certain transactions with foreigners from unfriendly countries that was introduced by decree of the Russian president in 2022. The Citibank deal required presidential approval.

In April 2021, Citi decided to sell its retail business in fourteen countries, including EMEAA countries, Mexico and Russia. In March 2022, Citigroup announced it would gradually phase out its presence in Russia with plans to wind down its retail banking business and the SME business.