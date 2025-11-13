Russian oil exports down to 7.35 mbd in October, revenues down to $13.13 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of oil and petroleum products fell by 2% in October 2025 month-on-month to 7.35 mln barrels per day (mbd), the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported. Meanwhile revenues from export supplies lost 2.81% to $13.13 bln.

Oil deliveries decreased by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd), while supplies of petroleum products fell by 40,000 bpd.

Revenues from oil exports amounted to $8.81 bln in October, which is $420 mln lower than in the previous month, while revenues from exports of petroleum products totaled $4.32 bln (up by $40 mln).

Compared to last October, Russia's revenues from oil exports were $2 bln lower.