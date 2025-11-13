Barents Sea crab spreads towards Yamal, may affect walruses' feed, expert says

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Scientists found the crab from the Barents Sea off the Yamal Peninsula's western shores, where a unique rookery of Atlantic walruses is located. The crab can feed on organisms that are basic for the walrus diet, and this may affect the animals' food supply, the Marine Mammals Scientific Expedition Center's CEO Andrey Boltunov told TASS.

"Nowadays, the walruses obviously have enough food <...> They eat well, all are in good condition, all are round. But the situation may change - the crab that can eat everything has come there (to the Yamal's western coast, where the Yamal Atlantic walrus rookery is located - TASS) from the Barents Sea. It may easily eat exactly what walruses feed on, although it may also become an object of nutrition for walruses," he said.

Walruses mostly feed on mollusks and other large zoobenthos (animals inhabiting bottoms of water ecosystems). Earlier, they had no competitors for food, which allowed the population to grow to its present size. The rookery may feature several thousand animals.

Another distinctive feature of the Yamal rookery is its "family" character - there live both adult males, and females with cubs, the expert said. "In the Pechora Sea, on the Vaygach Island, on the Matveev Island, there are mostly males, while females with cubs are very rare. Here, we have the entire population cross-section, and we have noticed a pattern - no matter how many walruses come ashore, the share of babies under three years old remains stable," the scientist said.

Field observation of walruses

The scientific expedition to the Yamal Atlantic walrus rookery this year enjoyed relatively favorable weather conditions. The group had to suspend work for a few days due to strong winds, but observations continued almost daily. "The ice was shrinking, which means that walruses need to go ashore for a longer period of time to rest. Normally, they prefer to rest on the ice, but here they go out onto the shore and form this rookery," he continued.

During the past expedition, scientists observed walruses from the shore and by using drones, made thousands pictures and videos to compare the age and sex composition dynamics in the rookery, and to count the animals. The scientists have noted that walruses were climbing to the top of Cape Tiutey-Sale - this year they have advanced so much that even damaged two camera traps. As the animals left the rookery, the equipment was restored.

In addition to visual observations, the specialists took tissue samples for genetic and toxicology studies, and tagged four walruses to track their movements. Obtained data will be used to assess the Arctic ecosystems and to plan environmental protection.

About the rookery

The biggest continental Atlantic walrus rookery was discovered in Yamal in 2019. Scientists conduct research at the cape twice a season. The observations and studies are supported by the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region's government. The Tiutey-Yakhinsky Nature Reserve was created in 2023 to preserve the natural complex.