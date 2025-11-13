About 1.5 million people forecasted to visit Arctic in 2025 — ministry

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. About 1.5 million people will visit the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone in 2025, press service of the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic told TASS.

"As for 2025, we expect 1.5 million people (will visit the Arctic), and according to Rosstat (the national statistics agency), various facilities in the Arctic have accommodated 1.3 million people," the ministry said.

In 2024, the most popular destinations were the Murmansk, Arkhangelsk and Yamalo-Nenets Regions. The number of visiting tourists there grew by 6-10% in 2024.

"The Far East - the Land of Adventure video contest, which the president has ordered to organize, is aimed at further promotion of the Arctic destinations. It has a new nomination "The Best Arctic Trip," where prizes are 1 million rubles ($12,300) for the first place, 300,000 rubles ($3,700) for the second place, and 100,000 rubles ($1,200) for the third place. All trips must be free from motor vehicles, and available categories are "hiking", "water", "winter" forms of tourism," the press service said.

Earlier, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic reported more than 1.2 million visitors to the Arctic in 2024.