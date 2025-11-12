India, EAEU to sign free trade deal in 2026 — Federation of Indian Export Organizations

NEW DELHI, November 12. /TASS/. The Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) predicts that the agreement on the creation of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India will be signed in 2026, FIEO Director General and CEO Ajay Sahai told TASS.

"Terms of reference has been signed up," he said, adding that "it may take some time" to fully approve the agreement. India is currently negotiating several free trade agreements with New Zealand, the European Union, Chile, Peru, Oman, and Qatar, the FIEO chief said, adding that he expects the free trade agreement between India and the EAEU to be signed in 2026, and that there are no obstacles to this.

Sahai considers cooperation with Russia quite promising. "These sanctions and other things are only temporary in nature," he said, adding that Russia remains a vital partner. The agreement between India and the EAEU will lead to expanded trade and increased investment on both sides, he stressed.