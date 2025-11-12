Oil production in Kazakhstan expected at around 90 mln tons in 2026 — minister

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Oil production in Kazakhstan will amount to 90 mln tons next year, according to a preliminary forecast, the republic's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

"We haven’t finalized it [the forecast for oil production in Kazakhstan for next year] yet, but it will be around 90 mln [tons]," he told reporters.

Kazakhstan's energy ministry previously reported that oil production in 2025 would reach 96.2 mln tons. In 2024, Kazakhstan produced 87.7 mln tons of oil. The republic’s oil exports are expected to increase from 68.6 mln tons in 2024 to 70.5 mln tons in 2025.