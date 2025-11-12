Russia accounts for one fifth of Kazakhstan's foreign trade — Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, prioritized economic issues during their talks.

"Obviously, the talks prioritized economic cooperation. Last year trade turnover reached $28.7 bln, which represents one fifth of Kazakhstan's total foreign trade," Putin said in a statement to media.

For Russia, Kazakhstan is also one of the largest trading partners in the CIS and the Eurasian region as a whole, he added. "The structure of countertrade is constantly diversifying, with non-commodity products increasingly occupying a prominent place. Meanwhile the share of national currencies in mutual settlements already exceeds 96%, which allows commercial transactions to be protected from the negative influence of external, including political conditions," Putin said.

Russia is among Kazakhstan's leading investors, with around $10 bln in Russian capital already accumulated, he stressed, adding that over 17,000 business entities with Russian participation operate in the Kazakhstani market, and approximately 70 large-scale joint projects are being implemented in all key sectors of the Kazakh economy.