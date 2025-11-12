Russia, Kazakhstan developing cooperation on rare earths — Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Astana are discussing enhanced cooperation in the production of rare earth metals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Plans to intensify cooperation in the chemical industry and the production of rare earth metals are being discussed," he said following the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Companies from the two countries are implementing a number of successful projects in the automotive industry, agriculture, agricultural machinery, and mineral fertilizer production, Putin added.