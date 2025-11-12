YEREVAN, November 12. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says that Yerevan will never refuse Russian grain supplies, but if another country presents a better offer, it will certainly consider it.

"Armenia will never refuse grain supplies from Russia. I say officially, it will never refuse. However, Armenia will also never refuse to explore other options on the market, at who else is selling grain. We will not turn a deaf ear to and reject proposals by countries that have come to us and stated that they also have grain to sell. And today, I don't want to hide the fact that we have such proposals," he said in the Armenian parliament.

Proposals from other countries came after Yerevan received grain from Kazakhstan for the first time via Azerbaijan in early November, the premier said, adding that Armenia would consider grain supplies from other countries if the price and quality are better.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that Yerevan for political reasons intended to abandon Russian grain in favor of more expensive Ukrainian grain financed by the European Union.