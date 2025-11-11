Non-oil and gas revenues of Russian budget up 13.2% in January–October 2025

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian federal budget grew 11.3% annually in January–October 2025 to 22.4 trillion rubles ($276.7 bln), the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"Non-oil and gas revenues of the federal budget totaled 22.425 bln rubles (+11.3% year on year), which is line with the target path. An increase in receipts of turnover-based revenues, including VAT, amounted to 5.8% year on year in January–October, which is consistent with internal demand and inflation cooldown trends," the ministry informed.

"Considering that, the updated budget law provides for a relevant downward revision of the forecast of non-oil and gas revenue receipts in 2025," the ministry added.