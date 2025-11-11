Putin attaches importance to gas cooperation between Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches great importance to cooperation between Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan on gas supplies, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are also trilateral gas projects that involve three countries [Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan], on natural gas supplies. This is very important. President Putin attaches great importance to this trilateral cooperation," he said when asked whether Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would discuss oil and gas cooperation considering sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil.

Tokayev’s state visit to Russia will take place on November 11-12. During the talks, Putin and Tokayev are expected to discuss relevant issues of further expansion of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas, as well as key issues on the regional and global agenda.

At the end of October, the US imposed sanctions against 34 subsidiaries of Russia’s Rosneft and Lukoil.

Earlier, Gazprom and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to increase Russian gas supplies to the republic in 2025 and 2026. The parties also discussed the issue of future gasification of the north and east of Kazakhstan.

In June 2024, Gazprom and Kazakhstan signed an action plan to prepare the facilities of the Central Asia - Center gas pipeline system to increase transportation of Russian gas to Uzbekistan.

In June 2023, Uzbekistan signed a two-year gas purchase agreement with Gazprom, with daily supplies amounting to 9 mln cubic meters, and annual deliveries of nearly 2.8 bln cubic meters. Supplies under this agreement began on October 7, 2023. In February 2024, it was reported that the government of Uzbekistan intended to modernize the republic's main gas system to increase gas imports from Russia by 3.5 times, meaning from 9 mln to 32 mln cubic meters per day.