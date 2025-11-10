Russian international reserves hit fresh all-time high in October reaching $725.8 bln

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves increased by 1.76% (or $12.54 bln) in October 2025, having reached $725.841 bln as of November 1, 2025, hitting a fresh all-time high, the Central Bank reported.

As of November 1, 2024, Russia’s international reserves totaled $631.573 bln.

In October 2025, foreign exchange reserves fell by 1.18% to $426.020 bln, while the value of monetary gold in reserves rose by 6.24% to $299.821 bln, setting a new historical maximum.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.