Russian Maritime Board signs memorandum of understanding with Indonesian ministry

JAKARTA, November 6. /TASS/. The Russian Maritime Board has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Infrastructure and Regional Development

The signing ceremony followed Russian-Indonesian consultations on civilian maritime cooperation that took place in Jakarta on Thursday. The Russian delegation was led by Presidential Aide, Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev, while the Indonesian side was headed by Agus Yudhoyono, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Regional Development of Indonesia.

Various ministries, agencies, and large companies also participated in the consultations on behalf of Russia, presenting specific cooperation proposals to their Indonesian partners.

"The framework of this memorandum of understanding is designed to ensure concrete, innovative, and long-term steps to strengthen cooperation between our countries," Agus Yudhoyono said.

The memorandum is aimed at promoting cooperation in the shipbuilding industry, facilitating scientific and technical interaction in the maritime sector, and joint activities in the shipbuilding industry, he added.