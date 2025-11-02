Europe sets new record for October LNG imports

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Europe set a new record for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports for the month of October, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Overall, during the summer season from April through October, the EU purchased a record 82.5 bln cubic meters of LNG.

In October, LNG flows from European terminals into the EU gas transmission system amounted to around 12.6 bln cubic meters, or 11% higher than in September and 43% above the level recorded in October 2024.

In total, over the first 10 months of the year, LNG deliveries from terminals into Europe’s gas transmission network remained at a record level, exceeding 116.5 bln cubic meters - 28% more than in the same period of 2024.

Over the summer period from April through October, Europe imported LNG at record volumes, with total supplies to the region surpassing 82.5 bln cubic meters, according to TASS calculations. The previous record for LNG imports was set in 2023.

In 2025, LNG has accounted for the largest share of Europe’s gas supply sources, 44.7%, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of October 30. Supplies from the North Sea (primarily Norwegian gas) ranked second with a 29.6% share, while gas supplies from North Africa accounted for 10.3%.

This share exceeded imports from the East (Russian pipeline gas, gas supplied via Ukraine, as well as volumes withdrawn by European companies from Ukrainian underground storage), which amounted to 6.8%. Gas supplies from the United Kingdom accounted for 4.7%, and those from Azerbaijan for 3.9%.