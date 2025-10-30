Gazprom may cut investments to $13.8 bln in 2026

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of Gazprom approved draft investment program and the budget for 2026, whereby investments of the parent company will total 1.1 trillion rubles ($13.8 bln), almost by one third lower than in 2025, the company said.

Gazprom’s investments for 2026 provide for funds to finance development of gas production centers in East Russia and in the Yamal Peninsula, gas infrastructure development of Russian regions, capacity expansion of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, the gas processing complex of Gazprom, the Eastern Gas Supply System of Trunk Gas Pipelines and projects supporting the peak balance of gas.

Draft investment program and budget for the next year and forecast indicators of the investment program and the budget for 2027-2028 will be presented to Gazprom Board of Directors for consideration.