Decline in fuel exchange prices partly linked to export restrictions — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The recent decline in fuel prices on the exchange is partly due to export restrictions, which have redirected volumes to the Russian domestic market, the Ministry of Energy told journalists.

"Last week, there was a slowdown in the growth of retail prices for automotive gasoline. In recent days, exchange prices for gasoline and diesel fuel have also been falling," the ministry noted.

"This trend is partly supported by earlier government decisions to impose temporary bans on the export of automotive gasoline and diesel fuel for 'non-producers.' The freed-up fuel volumes are being prioritized for the domestic market," the Ministry of Energy added.

On today’s trading, the exchange price for AI-92 gasoline continued to fall, dropping 4.7% to 65,108 rubles ($816) per ton. The price of AI-95 gasoline decreased 4.85% to 73,196 rubles ($918) per ton.

Summer diesel fuel fell 5.02% to 58,769 rubles ($737) per ton, interseasonal diesel dropped 4.16% to 58,484 rubles ($734) per ton, and winter diesel declined 1.29% to 75,998 rubles ($954) per ton.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that from October 1, 2025, to May 1, 2026, the deviation threshold in calculating the fuel price damper for gasoline and diesel fuel will not be applied. This measure is intended to preserve payments to fuel producers and help stabilize domestic market prices, the Ministry of Energy stated.

From October 1 until the end of the year, a ban is in effect on the export of diesel fuel for non-producers. The ban on gasoline exports for all market participants, including producers, has also been extended until year-end (excluding deliveries under intergovernmental agreements).