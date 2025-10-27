Turkey, UK sign contract for $10.7 billion supply of Typhoon fighter jets

LONDON, October 27. /TASS/. Turkey has signed an agreement with the United Kingdom to purchase 20 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets for 8 billion pounds ($10.7 billion), the office of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is currently visiting Ankara, reported.

According to the statement, this is the first contract since 2017 for the purchase of UK-made fighter jets. The prime minister’s office emphasized that the deal will support 20,000 jobs in the UK.

In July, the Financial Times reported, citing a Unite union representative, that production of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets in the UK had been halted due to a lack of orders.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is manufactured by the pan-European Eurofighter consortium, which includes BAE, Airbus, and Leonardo. Each company manufactures different parts for the aircraft, and each participating country has its own final assembly line. If a country orders aircraft or has concluded an export deal, it assembles them. While the consortium continued to produce fuselages for orders placed by other countries, final assembly took place outside the UK.