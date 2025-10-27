Xi Jinping won’t make concessions to Trump regarding purchases of Russian oil — expert

ROME, October 27. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping will not make concessions to US President Donald Trump regarding relations with Russia, which would imply giving up on purchasing Russian oil, Ian Bremmer, president of the consulting firm Eurasia Group, said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

In his opinion, the trade agreement being prepared between the US and China "will be significant, but not final."

"Beijing wants the war [in Ukraine] to end, but there will be no concrete promises, and [China] will continue to buy oil from Russia, not backing down from its ally," the expert believes.

Commenting on other potential topics for future conversation between the two leaders, he noted that Trump is interested in completing the TikTok deal and wants to take control of it before the next election, as "its algorithms will allow it to influence millions of young voters."

Furthermore, Bremmer also expressed the opinion that the American leader is aiming to escalate the conflict with Venezuela under the pretext of combating drug trafficking. One of the goals of this, according to the expert, is to limit the influence of China and Russia in the region.

The meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping is scheduled for October 30 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Republic of Korea. The American leader previously stated that he considers a trade deal with China highly likely at the upcoming meeting with the Chinese President. Trump also announced that he will discuss with Xi Jinping China's reduction of oil imports from Russia.