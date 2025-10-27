IEA expects Russia’s gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia to reach 44 bcm by 2030

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russian gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline could increase to 44 billion cubic meters by 2030, as stated in the International Energy Agency's (IEA) mid-term gas market report to 2030.

"Russia’s piped gas exports to China are assumed to continue to increase via the Power of Siberia pipeline system, from 30 bcm/yr in 2024 to 44 bcm/yr by 2030," the report states.

Furthermore, in 2027, Russia will start to deliver gas to China via the Far Eastern route, with capacity expected to reach 10-12 billion cubic meters per year by 2030.

Gazprom launched the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China at its maximum design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year on December 1, 2024.

Supplies via the Power of Siberia totaled 4.1 billion cubic meters in 2020, 10.39 billion cubic meters in 2021, 15.4 billion cubic meters in 2022, 22.73 billion cubic meters in 2023, and 31.12 billion cubic meters in 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, Gazprom increased supplies via the Power of Siberia by more than 27%. Gazprom will supply over 38 billion cubic meters of gas to China via pipeline by the end of this year, according to company CEO Alexey Miller.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia, with an export capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed between Gazprom and China's CNPC in 2014. The total supply volume over the entire period will exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, with the contract value at $400 billion.

In addition to that, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Russia and China signed documents for the supply of a total of 106 billion cubic meters of gas per year. During the visit, a memorandum was signed on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters. The parties made a decision to increase supplies to 44 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the projected 38 billion cubic meters for the Power of Siberia pipeline. They also decided to increase supplies by 2 billion cubic meters for the Far Eastern corridor under construction, from 10 to 12 billion cubic meters per year.