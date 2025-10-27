Rosatom plans to sign first international ‘quantum’ contracts in 2026

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Rosatom expects to sign its first international contracts in the field of quantum technologies in 2026, Strana Rosatom newspaper reported, citing the state corporation’s CEO Alexey Likhachev.

"We see strong interest in the development of quantum technologies from international partners - Egypt, Vietnam, Pakistan, Malaysia, and India. In 2026, we expect to sign the first agreements," Likhachev said.

According to him, Rosatom also plans to commence work in the field of quantum sensing in 2026. "We have begun activities in the area of quantum sensing. The Scientific and Technical Council is currently selecting projects, and their implementation will begin next year," the Rosatom CEO added.

The corporation’s near-term objectives include the continuation of exploratory research in collaboration with the Russian Academy of Sciences, leading universities, and national research centers; the systematic expansion of qubit capacities, both in terms of quantity and quality; and the structured training of Rosatom personnel in quantum computing, he noted.

Since 2020, the state corporation Rosatom has been responsible for implementing the roadmap for the development of the high-tech field of "Quantum Computing." The implementation of the roadmap for 2025-2030 is aimed at achieving substantive advancements in the development of quantum technologies in Russia. The primary focus in this area is the mastery of practical applications of quantum technologies for industrial purposes.