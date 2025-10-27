Russia develops 'antidotes' to Western sanctions, relies on its own tech — MFA

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia has formulated "antidotes" in response to the sheer number of restrictions imposed by the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the International export forum "Made in Russia."

"European Russophobes are going out of their way to prevent our country from developing normally. Hence, the excessive number of restrictions. But Russia has learned to develop antidotes to this poison," the diplomat said.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman emphasized that "irreversible processes for developing our own advanced technological base have been initiated in Russia, enabling its large-scale integration into global production and supply chains."

Zakharova noted that localization of production "has become a kind of trend in the global economy." "But in the Western camp, this is once again expressed through open competition over production capacities, using tariff restrictions and other protectionist measures," she stated. "In this context, our Western 'partners' are increasingly forgetting the principles of open market self-regulation and other 'achievements' of globalization, which no longer effectively ensure the reproduction of Western dominance in the global economy," the diplomat pointed out.

In her opinion, "undoubtedly, the localization of production by foreign companies with in-demand advanced technologies can contribute to industrial development and have positive socio-economic effects." "However, this is hardly the final goal," Zakharova emphasized. She explained: "With the start of the special military operation, we saw that excessive integration of foreign companies from certain jurisdictions into the national economy also has negative consequences."

"It is clear that the localization of in-demand products and technologies is best achieved by relying on our own strengths, resorting, where necessary, to tools of mutually beneficial cooperation with reliable, constructively-minded partners," the foreign ministry spokeswoman concluded.