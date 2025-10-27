Russia ready to export oil technologies, eyes institute for global promotion — minister

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to begin exporting advanced technologies for the fuel and energy complex (FEC), with a focus on BRICS nations, the Middle East and Africa, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov stated in an interview with TASS.

The minister detailed that the exports would include expertise in constructing complex wells and methods for enhancing the production of high-viscosity and hard-to-recover oil. "We have already accumulated expertise that we plan to share. We can increase the export of technical solutions in the field of constructing complex trajectory wells, as well as methods for enhancing the production of high-viscosity and hard-to-recover oil," Tsivilyov said. He added that the technological offerings would also encompass centrifugal and piston compressors, pumping units, and modular equipment for well completion.

To support this international push, Russia is considering the establishment of a specialized institute for promoting and providing service support for its FEC technologies abroad. "Of course, such a system is necessary for a full-fledged entry into international markets. Moreover, the idea of establishing a separate institute is already taking shape," the minister announced. He highlighted that the primary markets for these technologies would be where "the combination of an affordable price and good efficiency can become a decisive advantage," specifically naming "BRICS countries, the Middle East, and Africa.".