Coalition of the willing hopes to settle issue around frozen Russian assents by yearend

LONDON, October 24. /TASS/. Members of the coalition of the willing have agreed on the need to expedite the process of confiscating Russian assets frozen in Europe and decided to try to remove all the obstacles on this path before the end of this year, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told a news conference.

"There was absolute clarity in this afternoon meeting that we need to see that progress come to fruition within a short timetable because that would be a really material further support that we could put forward to Ukraine," he said.

"We have to work in a way that we have a solution before Christmas Eve so we are able to ensure that we can finance Ukraine for next years," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said. "I know some colleagues find this way forward more difficult that I do and we have to solve the problems, but I have to say what is the alternative?"

Starmer noted that this is a difficult matter but agreed with Frederiksen. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, who also took part in the news conference, also supported his Danish counterpart.

According to the British premier, Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also took part in the meeting via a video link.

Participants in the EU summit in Brussels on October 23 failed to reach accord on the issue of the use of Russian assets.