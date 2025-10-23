Trump suggests assessing new sanctions against Russia in six months

WASHINGTON, October 24. /TASS/. The consequences of the new US sanctions against Russia will manifest themselves in six months, US President Donald Trump said.

He was asked to comment on the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that sanctions would not significantly affect Russia's economic well-being. " I'm glad he feels that way. That's good. I'll let you know about it in six months. Let's see how it all works out," Trump said.

Putin also said that the sanctions represent an unfriendly act against Moscow, this step "does not strengthen Russian-American relations, which have just begun to recover." The US administration only damages bilateral relations by such actions, the Russian president stated.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury included Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as 34 subsidiaries of these companies, in a new package of US sanctions.