Belgium refrains from backing seizure of Russia assets at EU summit — Reuters

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. Belgium refrained from backing the seizure of Russian assets at an EU summit, according to draft conclusions published by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Belgium backed the European Union’s commitment to addressing Ukraine's 2026-2027 financial needs. The European Council intends to invite the European Commission to present options for financial support.

As for Russia’s assets, Belgium backed the conclusion that they "should remain immobilized" until the conflict ends and compensation is paid to Ukraine.