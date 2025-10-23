China to take measures in response to EU sanctions — ministry

BEIJING, October 23. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities will take response measures in connection with the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the EU that infringe on interests of China and undermine global energy security, the Ministry of Commerce said.

"Actions of the EU run counter to the spirit of consensus reached between Chinese and European leaders, inflict serious damage to the overall situation in trade and economic cooperation between China and the European Union, and hit global energy security," the ministry said. "China will take required measures, will decisively protect legitimate rights and interests of national companies, and firmly stand for its energy security and economic development," the ministry added.

Brussels stubbornly pursues the policy of toughening sanctions against Moscow and these restrictions already affected major Chinese refineries and traders in energy resources, the ministry noted. "China expresses sharp discontent and decisive protest," it said. "China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions not having a legal basis in international law and not approved by the UN," the ministry continued.

The Chinese ministry also demanded from EU leaders to stop including Chinese companies into sanction lists and "refrain from further wrong actions."

New anti-Russian sanctions of the EU affected China’s Tianjin Xishanfusheng International Trading, Liaoyang Petrochemical Company, Chinaoil (Hong Kong) Corporation and Shandong Yulong Petrochemical. These companies are associated with oil refining and trading in energy resources.