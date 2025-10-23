Lukoil cancels Board meeting on dividends

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Lukoil canceled the Board of Directors’ meeting scheduled for Thursday, the Russian oil major said.

The meeting was anticipated to discuss the issue of recommending dividends for nine months.

"Lukoil informs that in view of the evolved circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for October 23 is adjourned with the preserved agenda. Information on the new date of the Board of Directors’ meeting will be disclosed further," the company said.

The US Department of the Treasury included Lukoil and some of its subsidiaries earlier into a new package of American sanctions.