Musk says AI, robots will replace humans, making work optional

NEW YORK, October 22. /TASS/. American billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk predicted a future where all human jobs will be performed by robots and artificial intelligence (AI).

"AI and robots will replace all jobs. Working will be optional, like growing your own vegetables, instead of buying them from the store," Musk wrote on X.

He was responding to a post by American entrepreneur Jason Calacanis, who shared a New York Times article detailing Amazon’s plan to automate 75% of its operations. The company aims to replace over 600,000 jobs with robots by 2033, roles that would otherwise rely on human workers.