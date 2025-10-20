Gazprom to supply over 38 bcm of gas via Power of Siberia to China in 2025

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Gazprom will supply more than 38 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas to China via the Power of Siberia-1 gas pipeline in 2025, Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller said.

"You know that the Power of Siberia-1 contract provides for the supply of 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year. This year's supply volume will even exceed 38 bln cubic meters," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Russia and China also reached two legally binding agreements, which stipulate increasing gas supplies through the Power of Siberia-1 pipeline to 44 bcm per year, and increasing supplies through the Far East Corridor, Miller said. "We will launch a new gas export corridor to China in the very near future. The initial design capacity was 10 bln cubic meters. We agreed with our Chinese partners to increase our supplies via this gas corridor by another 2 bln cubic meters to 12 bln cubic meters. And the biggest event is, of course, Power of Siberia-2, the construction of a new main gas pipeline," he said.

All the agreements reached will enable Russia to supply 106 bcm of gas per year to China, Miller noted. "This is a significant volume, but we are not stopping, in fact," he said.