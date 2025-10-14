Northern Sea Route developing at rapid pace — Rosatom

HARBIN, October 14. /TASS/. The Northern Sea Route (NSR), which runs through the Russian Arctic, is rapidly turning into an efficient global logistics route, special representative of Russia’s state corporation Rosatom for the Arctic Vladimir Panov said.

"The Northern Sea Route is developing rapidly, turning into a viable and efficient global logistics route. This is driven by various factors, including the development of advanced technologies, the construction of new generation nuclear icebreakers, and the growing interest from foreign shippers," he was quoted as saying by the press service of Rosatom.

Along with the main priority of ensuring the safety of the NSR, managing the speed and time of the route is becoming an important task now, Panov added. "Working in Arctic conditions is challenging, but we are transforming difficulties into results," he noted.

The second meeting of the sub-commission on cooperation on the NSR of the Russian-Chinese commission for preparation of regular meetings of heads of government was held in Harbin on October 14, after which an action plan for further development of shipping along the Northern Sea Route was agreed on. The development and approval of the plan are aimed at creating a sustainable transport corridor. Cooperation entails the implementation of modern logistics and technological solutions to improve transportation efficiency and develop capital projects.

The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean. It stretches along Russia’s northern coastline across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Barents, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi, and Bering seas). The route consolidates Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports and Siberia’s navigable rivers into a single transport system. The route’s length is 5,600 km, stretching from the Kara Strait to Providence Bay. In 2024, the volume of freight transported along the NSR reached a record of almost 37.9 mln tons, which is 1.6 mln tons higher than in the previous year.