Russian stock indices falling on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 3.98 to 2,562.51 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 3.52% to 989.91 points. The yuan dropped by 13.85 kopecks over the day to 11.27 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index kicked off with a symbolic upside on Wednesday but the buyers were strong for short while, and the benchmark moved to a steep dip in the second half of the session in general. The ‘bulls’ on the exchange still have nothing to rest on, while negative news are obvious - the geopolitical escalation is growing, the high key rate will remain longer than the market expected, and the ruble returned to appreciation," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"There were no growth leaders on the Russian stock market today, and no growing stocks overall," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global noted.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,550-2,670 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World expects. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,500-2,600 points.