Russian LNG supplies to Europe down 7% in January-September

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union (EU) have fallen by 7% year-to-date compared with the same period last year to around 15 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS calculations based on figures provided by Bruegel, a European analytical think tank.

Imports of Russian LNG by the EU amounted to around 15 bcm in January-September, down from 16.1 bcm in the previous year. In particular, 1.1 bcm of LNG were delivered from Russia to Europe in September (flat month-on-month), down from 1.55 bcm in September 2024.

LNG supplies from the American direction (the US, as well as Trinidad and Tobago) to the EU rose by 16% last month compared with August to 7.9 bcm. Year-to-date gas supplies from those countries to Europe soared by 57% to 65.3 bcm.

Around 15.3 bcm of LNG were delivered to Europe from Africa in the reporting period, and 8.5 bcm were supplied from the Middle East.

Total LNG imports by Europe reached 11.6 bcm in September, as per Bruegel, which is 15% higher than in August, and 50% higher than last year. Year-to-date purchases of LNG by EU countries increased by 27% to 107.9 bcm.