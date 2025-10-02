Economic growth rates to be kept when reducing inflation — Putin

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Economic growth rates in Russia should be kept positive when taking measures to reduce inflation, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"We should strengthen our financial system further, without any doubt. And it is important to achieve two things in this regard," the head of state noted.

"Firstly, we need to further strengthen macroeconomic stability and reduce inflation, but at the same time to attempt preserving positive rates of economic growth," Putin noted.