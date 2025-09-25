Russian stocks close in the red on Thursday

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Thursday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 0.55% to 2,708.68 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index slipped by 0.09% to 1,020.6 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 4.2 kopecks to 11.705 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Friday at 83.5-84.5 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.6-11.9 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. Its MOEX Index forecast for September 26 is 2,675-2,775 points.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on September 26. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 82.5-84.5 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 97-99 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11.5-11.9 rubles range on Friday.