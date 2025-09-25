Platinum price on Nymex hits September 2013 high

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The price of platinum futures for October 2025 delivery has surpassed $1,533 per troy ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) for the first time since September 3, 2013, according to trading data.

As of 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) the precious metal price was up by 3.22% at $1,533.6 per troy ounce. By 6:40 p.m. Moscow time (3:40 p.m. GMT) the price of platinum had narrowed gains to 2.6% at it traded at $1,524.4 per troy ounce.

The price of the precious metal has surged by 65.45% year-to-date, and by 11.92% since the beginning of September.

The price of palladium on the Nymex is also on the rise. As of 6:40 p.m. Moscow time (3:40 p.m. GMT) the price of palladium futures for December 2025 delivery was up by 3.81% at $1,280 per troy ounce, having reached this level for the first time since July 30, 2025. The price of the precious metal has risen by 40.74% since the beginning of the year, and by 13.42% since the beginning of this month.