Share of foreign investment in Russian federal loan bonds flat at 3.8% in August

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The share of foreign investment in Russia’s federal loan (OFZ) bonds was flat at 3.8% as of September 1, 2025, according to files released by the Bank of Russia.

As of August 1, 2025, the share of non-residents in OFZ also equaled 3.8%. As of July 1, 2025, that share stood at 3.9%.

Nominal amount of OFZ owned by non-residents as of the beginning of September 2025 totaled 1.001 trillion rubles ($12 bln), with the total volume of the market at 26.169 trillion rubles ($311 bln), according to the regulator.