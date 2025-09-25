Russian Government Bond Index down below 116 points first since July 15

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) has dropped below 116 points for the first time since July 15, 2025, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 12:14 p.m. Moscow time (9:14 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was down by 0.46% at 115.98 points. As of 12:27 p.m. Moscow time (9:27 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was down by 0.54% at 115.89 points.

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI since December 31, 2002, with 100 points being its initial value.