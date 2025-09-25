{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian Government Bond Index down below 116 points first since July 15

As of 12:27 p.m. Moscow time, the RGBI Index was down by 0.54% at 115.89 points

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) has dropped below 116 points for the first time since July 15, 2025, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 12:14 p.m. Moscow time (9:14 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was down by 0.46% at 115.98 points. As of 12:27 p.m. Moscow time (9:27 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was down by 0.54% at 115.89 points.

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI since December 31, 2002, with 100 points being its initial value.

Bitcoin price down below $110,000 first since September 6
As of 8:21 p.m. Moscow time, the Bitcoin price was down by 3.45% at $109,863
Russia rejects all accusations regarding drones’ incident in Denmark — embassy
The Russian Embassy in Denmark also slammed the current situation as a "staged provocation"
Ukrainian troops rig children’s bodies with mines in Dnepropetrovsk Region — expert
Igor Kimakovsky said that the enemy's moves "each time stun with their cynicism"
Trump’s ‘paper tiger’ remark about Russia influenced by Zelensky — Kremlin
"This view is in stark contrast with our understanding of the current state of affairs," Dmitry Peskov said
Kremlin slams Trump branding Russia 'paper tiger'
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is more often compared to a bear
Ukraine’s attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium sends signal to EU — diplomat
"It should come as no surprise to the EU when the Kiev regime will start to polish its terrorism skills more and more, this time targeting their own airfields, oil storage facilities and gas pipelines," Maria Zakharova noted
Lavrov reiterates support for Serbia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty — Russia’s MFA
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Kosovo with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Djuric
Kiev attacks ZNPP’s power supply to trigger 'nuclear incident' — expert
Renat Karchaa emphasized that Kiev behaves as a "typical terrorist entity, and this case is extremely dangerous because the terrorism is nuclear and threatens many countries, including Ukraine itself and its citizens"
US companies ready to return to Russian market and also bring in new ones — envoy
Boris Titov also pointed out that the Russian market has changed over time, which is taking competition for American companies to a whole new level
Kiev pulls artillery, mortars toward Shandrigolovo in DPR — military expert
The enemy most often delivers strikes "in collaboration with drones" in the Karpovka-Novosyolovka sector, the military expert noted
Many Israelis collaborated with Tehran out of hatred for Netanyahu — Iranian intelligence
According to Esmail Khatib, these people were also driven by material gain
Panama Canal will forever remain Panama's, president tells UN General Assembly
Panama Canal accounts for four percent of global trade, servicing 180 maritime routes used by 140 countries
Rubio stressed need for steps toward peace in Ukraine to Lavrov — US State Department
According to the document, the US Secretary of State "reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop"
Moscow to host major international atomic forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the event, the Kremlin press service announced
NATO, EU declared war on Russia through Ukraine, directly participate in it — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that the refusal to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter was "a manifestation of neocolonial ambitions, which leads to increased global instability and breeds regional conflicts"
Ukraine loses over 300 troops in Russian strike on training ground in Chernigov region
The source said that an Iskander missile strike was launched on the Goncharovsky training ground
Number of mercenaries from Latin America on the rise, expert says
According to the expert, despite a drop in those eager to gain attention in the war, as was the case in 2021-2022, the overall figure of foreign fighters remains considerable
Russian forces hit Ukrainian Motor Sich production
The Russian Armed Forces also destroyed an electrical substation that supplied power to Ukraine's military-industrial complex
Israel demands demilitarization, guarantees for Druze community from Syria
Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session on September 22 that his country "wants to avert a war with Israel, because it needs peace to continue the process of rebuilding"
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
West preparing its population for allegedly inevitable war with Russia — delegation head
Any actions by Russia are deliberately interpreted as intentional escalation of tensions, Yulia Zhdanova noted
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kirovsk in DPR
According to the ministry’s information, Russian forces are currently mopping up Kirovsk in the direction of Krasny Liman, clearing it of the remaining forces of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade
Putin arrives at World Nuclear Week forum
This year's event coincides with the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry
Territories Zelensky mentions in interviews are needed by NATO — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, these allies are working tirelessly to obstruct the peace process in Ukraine
Bomb shelters won't protect against Russian arsenal — Medvedev
"The Americans should remember this, too," the Russian politician stated
Astana’s $4.2 bln train deal with Washington won’t derail ties, Kremlin says
Dmitry Peskov added that Kazakhstan is a close partner of Russia
Zelensky does not need talks, he came to UN to beg for money — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Kiev regime is doing everything in its power to create a "bloody backdrop" for the UN General Assembly
Ukraine loses about 1,490 troops in special op zone in 24 hours — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that units from Battlegroup North delivered strikes on the formations of three Ukrainian mechanized brigades and two assault regiments
US begins to realize that deal with Russia helps avert WWIII — Crimean official
Georgy Muradov stressed that under such circumstances, in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, it is necessary to return to dialogue on equitable and indivisible security
Fabricated Zakharova footage is low-quality fake, expert says
The deepfake technology in the Zakharova footage has been detected by the Zephyr system
Moldovan tycoon extradited to his home country, placed under arrest
Vladimir Plahotniuc is accused of creating and leading a criminal group, large-scale fraud, and money laundering
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Brazilian president tells Zelensky there is no military solution to Ukrainian conflict
The Metropoles paper reported in May that Zelensky had been sending letters to Lula da Silva for over a year and a half asking for a meeting, filing six requests in total, but never received a response
Two dead, eight injured: what is known about Ukrainian UAV attack on Novorossiysk
The condition of three individuals injured in the Kiev regime’s attack on Novorossiysk is assessed as serious, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar province said
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
NATO recognizes Russian army unstoppable despite all investments in Ukrainian military
The newspaper noted that Russian troops continued to steadily advance toward their goals
Lavrov meets Swiss foreign minister at UNGA
At the meeting, Lavrov told Cassis that Bern no longer has the reputation of a neutral mediator, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Global digital trade expo with participation from Russia kicks off in Hangzhou
A delegation of senior Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, and Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, will visit the event
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
If NATO downs Russian plane, there will be war — ambassador to France
"Quite a few planes violate Russia's airspace, accidentally and not accidentally. No one shoots them down," Alexey Meshkov emphasized
US President Trump’s initiative to halt bioweapons development 'is brilliant' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia was ready to take part in the process of the global rejection of biological weapons but US President Trump’s initiative must be documented
Macron tells Trump Israel cannot defeat Hamas militarily
"Israel has killed Hamas’s main leaders, but at the same time, there are just as many Hamas militants as on the first day," the French President said
Lavrov, Rubio confirm readiness to seek peaceful solutions for Ukraine
The two top diplomats have synchronized watches "on the entire array of topics of the bilateral agenda, including prospects for restoring social and political contacts"
Poland, Estonia provide no proof of Russia's involvement in air incidents — chief delegate
The destruction of a house in the Lublin Voivodeship actually turned out to be the result of a missile fired by a NATO F-16 fighter jet, Yulia Zhdanova recalled
NATO is preparing to send contingent to Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria — SVR
According to available data, the first group of soldiers from France and Great Britain has already arrived in Odessa," the SVR said
Russia successfully redirecting its energy resources to other markets — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that European markets were no longer "premium" ones for Russia
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia’s draft budget for 2026-2028
The budget's priorities are ensuring defense and security, as well as social support for the families of the special military operation’s participants
Poland reopens its border with Belarus — BelTA
On Wednesday morning, Belarus’ State Border Committee said it had received official notification from Poland’s border guard about the reopening of border checkpoints starting September 25
Chinese companies, banks no longer afraid of secondary sanctions — envoy
"We hope this will also affect the financial sector," Boris Titov said
NATO stockpiles nukes near Russia's borders, preparing for offensive actions — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, at the initial stage, it is possible that B61 thermonuclear bombs, which are currently deployed in Belgium and the Netherlands, will be shifted to Russia's borders
Number of those injured in Novorossiysk drone attack rises to 12
Earlier, city authorities reported two fatalities and 11 injured
Incident in skies over Danish capital is attempt to spark NATO-Russia conflict
Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin stressed that Russia is not interested in escalating tensions in Europe
Russia interested in work with Confederation of Sahel States — Lavrov
Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with the top diplomats of the Confederation of Sahel States: Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, Burkina Faso Foreign Minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore and Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare
Melania Trump rejects Zelensky's wife's request for meeting — newspaper
The high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off in New York with the participation of about 150 heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers
Russia, US must agree on direct flights, opening of visa centers — envoy
"Of course, direct flights greatly facilitate mutual contacts between businesses and people," Boris Titov said
Russia to launch nuclear system with closed fuel cycle in 2030 — Putin
Such a mechanism will ultimately make it possible to almost completely resolve the problem of radioactive waste accumulation, the Russian leader said
UK seeks to drive Russians into committing treason — MFA on MI6 recruitment program
Maria Zakharova argued that the participation of the UK’s official media outlet in such a program constitutes "a crime against freedom of speech and conscience"
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Court finds Sarkozy guilty in case of Libyan financing of his 2007 campaign
The former French President denies all charges in the case and has 10 days to appeal the decision in the court of appeals
Iran confirms damage to nuclear sites after US strikes
Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami noted that Tehran has the ability to repair the damage thanks to accumulated experience
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Crimea’s accession to Russia was a unique process, head of the republic recalls
According to Sergey Aksyonov, security of Crimean residents was ensured jointly by units from the Russian Defense Ministry and the people’s army in Crimea
FACTBOX: What is known about liberation of Kupyansk
The number of Ukrainian troops blocked in Kupyansk amounts to 700, of whom 250 have already been eliminated
Netanyahu says recognition of Palestine ‘does not obligate Israel in any way’
During a conference at the UN Headquarters in New York, a number of states announced they had recognized the State of Palestine
Kremlin slams idea that Ukraine can regain any lost territory as ‘wrong’
"The fact that Ukraine is being encouraged in every way to continue hostilities is, in our view, a mistake," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Putin offered to settle root causes of Ukrainian crisis, but West refused — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also recalled "the Europeans' harsh rebuke that Russia should not interfere in European security issues and that the Europeans would sort them out themselves"
Russia as yet unable to negotiate return of Kursk residents from Sumy — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova noted that she had hoped to see the Kursk residents this week, but so far, "it has not been possible to retrieve them"
India's refusal to buy Russian oil requires lifting of US sanctions on Venezuela, Iran
According to the source, India’s delegation emphasized during trade talks in Washington that the simultaneous cessation of oil supplies from Venezuela, Iran, and Russia, the main oil producers, could lead to a sharp jump in global prices for petroleum products
Lavrov pushes for immediate end to US economic embargo on Cuba — MFA
Lavrov and Rodriguez "synchronized watches on vital aspects of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership" and "confirmed their mutual commitment to maintain the intensive political dialogue"
US expects decisive action from UN after Trump’s escalator glitch — envoy
As Michael Waltz stressed, the United States will not tolerate threats to its "security or dignity" at international forums
Europe fears Trump to blame it for Kiev's military failure — newspaper
The Financial Times noted that Donald Trump has spent months trying to force Ukraine to recognize the territories it has lost to Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed Ali
The talks are taking place in the Kremlin’s representative office
Iranian MP announces arrival of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets
According to Abolfazl Zohravand, Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution
Russian defense minister holds meeting of technical council on UAV control system
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Russian Defense Ministry, central military command bodies, representatives of troop groups, research, educational and public organizations, and industrial enterprises
Air defenses take down 15 Ukrainian drones in LPR, no casualties — local leader
Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces have intensified strikes on the republic’s territory
Kiev should know that its position will worsen with each day of delay in talks — Kremlin
"The dynamics on the front lines are more than eloquent evidence of this," Dmitry Peskov stated
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Zelensky spoke to almost empty hall during UN General Assembly
The Russian Delegation, including First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, was present in the hall
Russian forces trap Ukrainian troops in Seversk fire pocket — DPR leader’s aide
According to Kimakovsky, Kiev has been trying to deploy reserve troops to that sector of the front line, and fierce battles are currently taking place there
Germany proposes loaning Ukraine €140 billion using Russian assets — Merz
The German Chancellor emphasized that he would discuss this initiative with European heads of state and government at the summit in Copenhagen on October 1
Ukraine at risk of losing some allied support in Europe — Reuters
According to a senior European diplomat, Ukraine’s allies are concerned over Ukraine’s manpower shortages
Powerful blast reported in Norway’s capital Oslo — Dagsavisen
According to the police, several explosive devices were found in the street, and one of them detonated
Press review: EU deadlock on Russia sanctions as US, Russia keep talks open on New START
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 25th
Russia to ban gasoline exports for all, diesel fuel exports for non-producers by year-end
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that the ban on gasoline exports will not apply to fuel supplies under intergovernmental agreements
Europe trying to secretly deploy weapons on the border with Russia — lawmaker
Andrey Kartapolov noted that anything can be expected from modern Europe
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio in New York
The meeting began without opening remarks for the press and is continuing behind closed doors
American reporter meets US nationals fighting for Russian Armed Forces
Pearson Sharp came to Russia within the framework of a press tour organized by the team of writer Zakhar Prilepin
UAVs carry out 80% of fire missions in special operation zone — defense minister
Andrey Belousov noted that the success of troop operations is largely determined by the effective control of unmanned aerial vehicles
Russia successfully completing trials of latest S-500 air defense system, says Putin
The Tsirkon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of trials, the Russian leader added
Contacts between Russia, US to help avoid WW3 — Hungarian foreign minister
Peter Szijjarto added that the behavior of many European leaders shows they are more inclined to undermine peace efforts on Ukraine than support them
Russia awaiting US response to Putin’s initiative on New START treaty — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, all participants in the Global Atomic Forum held within World Atomic Week welcomed Russia’s approach and the president’s initiative
Russia’s permanent mission to UN warns of existential risks for humanity from AI
First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said this technology "is not yet fully known or controllable"
Putin to address Global Atomic Forum along with foreign leaders
The World Atomic Week is taking place at the VDNKh exhibition center in Moscow
Russian forces almost completely encircle Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
"The Ukrainian armed forces are being squeezed from the north, south, and east," Igor Kimakovsky said
NATO countries to ensure continuous supply of US weapons to Kiev, alliance chief says
Mark Rutte expressed confidence that these deliveries would be accompanied by sanctions against Russia, though he did not provide details
NATO ‘eastern flank’ turns into ‘eastern front’ in conflict with Russia — delegation head
"There is an increase in the activity of NATO and its member states’ aircraft near Russia’s borders in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, as well as in the Arctic, which carries the risk of dangerous military incidents," Yulia Zhdanova stated
Kiev loses roughly 1,495 troops along frontline in past day — Russia’s top brass
Ukrainian losses totaled more than 535 troops, two armored fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, two artillery pieces, and a US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Video of Zakharova’s remarks on Kazakh president’s meetings is deepfake — Russian MFA
The officials provided a comparison of the deepfake with the original clip for illustrative purposes
Iranian intelligence obtains classified data on Israeli military centers — minister
According to Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, these documents contain data on Israel's previous and current weapons projects, projects to upgrade and recycle old nuclear weapons and joint projects with the United States and some European countries
