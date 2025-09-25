Russian farmers’ harvest reaches 21 mln tons of grain — Agriculture Minister

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian farmers have already harvested 121 mln tons of grain, as the harvest campaign nears completion, Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut said at the State Duma.

"The harvest campaign is approaching its final stage. More than 80% of grain and legume acreage has been harvested. The pace is ahead of last year’s. To date, 121 mln tons of grain have been collected, of which 87 mln tons is wheat. We are seeing growth both in yield and in quality," she said.

According to Lut, the current results, despite poor harvest conditions in the south, allow expectations for a strong outcome by year’s end. The Agriculture Ministry maintains its forecast of 135 mln tons of grain, including about 90 mln tons of wheat. This volume is enough to meet domestic demand and ensure a solid export potential, the minister emphasized.