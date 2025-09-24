Budget revenues in 2026 planned at over $480 bln — Russian PM

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Revenues of the Russian budget for 2026 are planned at 40.283 trillion rubles ($480 bln), while expenditures are expected to increase to 44.869 trillion rubles ($535 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Revenues [of the Russian federal budget] for 2026 are projected at 40 trillion 283 billion rubles, with the share of non-oil and gas revenues in the total volume growing to almost 78%," he said at a government meeting.

The focus on economic modernization and expanding the role of higher-value-added industries will therefore be maintained, the premier noted, adding that this momentum will allow for increased funding for all commitments, programs, and projects.

"Federal spending as a whole will increase to 44 trillion 869 billion rubles next year, with the deficit level remaining acceptable," he said.